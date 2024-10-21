FanDuel Sports Network is new home for Lightning games and programming

TAMPA, Fla. – FanDuel Sports Network is the new TV and streaming home for Tampa Bay Lightning hockey. The network has rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, and will continue to produce and broadcast all Bolts games except those selected as national TV exclusives.

Channel numbers for FanDuel Sports Network Sun remain the same, and the Bally Sports app has transitioned into the FanDuel Sports Network app.

Viewers will see the new brand tonight when the Lightning visit the division-rival Toronto Maple Leafs. “Lightning Live” pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m., with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

FanDuel Sports Network Sun continues to be widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout the region. For Lightning fans in Central and North Florida, options include Spectrum, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Cox, Hotwire, Mediacom Xtream, WOW! and Summit Broadband. To find a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to **GetMyHomeTeams.com**.

All of the network’s Lightning games and other programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network appand at **FanDuelSportsNetwork.com**.

To access the streaming coverage, fans may continue to authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans throughout the 2024-25 Lightning season and offers savings of up to 10%.

The Bally Sports app has become the FanDuel Sports Network app. Users who have automatic updates enabled will see the app transition; if not, they will be prompted to update their app. Login credentials remain the same, and subscriptions purchased through Bally Sports will remain active.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf will continue to call all the action, with Brian Engblom delivering expert analysis and Gabby Shirley reporting from rinkside. “Lightning Live” host Paul Kennedy anchors the network’s pregame, postgame and intermission coverage, joined by Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, ex-Bolts winger Adam Hall and former Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn.

In addition to the live coverage, FanDuel Sports Network will air new episodes of “Recharge” taking fans behind the scenes throughout the season, and “Bolts Beginnings” tracing the hockey origins of Lightning players.