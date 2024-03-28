Dayle Urquhart honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Dayle Urquhart as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Urquhart, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Voices for Children.

Urquhart currently serves as Voices for Children’s Lead Courthouse Facility Dog Handler. Along with her Court Dog Lorne, she assists children in medical exams, forensic interviews, closed circuit testimony and has even started attending courtroom testimony and criminal trial support. Under her leadership, the Courthouse Facility Dog Program directly supported 368 children last fiscal year by giving them the courage they need to tell their story. Along with her work on the Courthouse Facility Dog Program, she serves as a volunteer on the Hospital SWAT team, where she visits and provides necessary items to infants and children who are admitted to hospitals due to egregious abuse. She attends daily visitation, reads books and brings each child necessities. Urquhart has made a tremendous impact on numerous children in Hillsborough County, providing them the love, support, and resources they need as they navigate difficult challenges.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the mission of Voices for Children. Specifically, the funds will be used to support their Children’s Needs Fund and the Courthouse Facility Dog Program. The Children’s Need Fund provides fundamental items and transformative experiences that dramatically boost the quality of life for children in foster care. Additionally, as they look to expand Florida’s first ever Courthouse Facility Dog Program, they will use the funding to continue to increase the number of children who receive support.

Urquhart became the 582nd Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.47 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.