Andy & Leah: A Gift of Life and a moment to remember

Gift of Life is a blood stem cell and bone marrow registry that cures blood cancer and inherited immune disorders by engaging the public and finding matches for transplants. The process goes like this: A cheek swab of your HLA (human leukocyte antigen) type allows you to join their registry. Sometime in the future, if you’re found to be a match—and it’s no guarantee—a blood test is taken to see if you’re healthy enough to donate. If you are, blood stem cells or bone marrow is drawn and your donation is transplanted into the patient.

Now, the idea of finding an exact match of two people’s blood tests from any given location might sound like a daunting process. But Andy—even through his toughest days—found it to be surprisingly seamless.

“I know that sounds so weird when you're so sick,” Andy tells me the morning after the game. “Going through all that, you unfortunately have a dark outlook on things at times. You don't know how everything is going to go. And to have something this life-changing go as easy as it did was very surprising.”

Gift of Life goes the extra mile to find these matches, even spreading word internationally to find the right donor.

“I was so lucky that I was able to hit a match so fast…you never think in a million years your life-saving person is an entire country away, and more than half your age. It was unbelievable.”

Gift of Life likes to say that it all starts with one remarkable person. In Andy’s case, that person was Leah Falk.

Leah is a bioengineering major at the University of Maryland and was fascinated when passing a Gift of Life rep one day around campus. Yes, to make matters even more mystifying here, Leah’s initial cheek swap was a completely spontaneous decision. The random act of kindness took five minutes of her time.

“They were telling us about it and they were like, ‘It's super easy, you should do it. You could save a life,'” Leah explained after the Lightning win. “I thought it sounded cool and I'm very motivated by health sciences and all that. But it was super easy. I wasn't expecting to actually match with someone, but I'm really glad it did.”

When Leah was notified that she was found to be a match, the moment almost didn’t feel real.

“I had kind of forgotten I even swabbed at the moment—it felt surreal. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I actually matched with someone.’”

After a number of doctor’s appointments and a few rounds of bloodwork to boost her stem cells, Leah was deemed ready for the donation. The entire process took about six weeks, with Leah’s bioengineering professors gladly providing her with time away when necessary.

“It's kind of hard to believe that just putting some of your cells in someone else's body is going to save their life, but when you hear it from a nurse who sees both sides, it’s different,” Leah said. “After that, I went to Georgetown Hospital and that's when I had the donation.”