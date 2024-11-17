Amy Hull honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Amy Hull as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Hull, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to The Lamplighters and FARA.

As the President of The Lamplighters, Hull has been instrumental in helping provide over $2 million to support homeless and at-risk children. The Lamplighters support children at both Metropolitan Ministries and Joshua House; both nonprofits that serve families and children dealing with housing insecurity. The Lamplighters provide not just enriching activities and parties, but compassion, support, and a loving atmosphere. They have Learning Labs at both Metropolitan Ministries and Joshua House, which provide assistance with academics to help school-age children in their residences catch up.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique missions of The Lamplighters and FARA. For the Lamplighters, this is critical funding due to rapid growth of displaced families. They will be adding Learning Lab facilitators at both their Tampa and Pasco Campuses, as well as covering expenses for the Joshua House Learning Labs. FARA will use the funds to continue their work to assist individuals diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia.

Hull became the 598th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.27 million to over 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.