More Tolvy Time!

In two seasons with the Kraken, Tolvanen – who was wisely picked up off of waivers in December 2022 by Francis – has become a big part of what his team can do, especially offensively.

Last year was a career year for the 25-year-old Finn in terms of total points (16-25-41). He’s notched 16 goals for the Kraken each of the last two seasons and that’s been good enough to put him among the top Seattle forwards in terms of goals per 60 minutes of play both in 5-on-5 play (.89 / 60) and on the power play (.98 / 60).

There are a few ingredients that go into Tolvanen’s ability to score as effectively as he can. The 2017 first round draft pick has such a quick release. Per allthreezones.com, Tolvanen ranks in the top third of the league in one-timers, and according to Sportlogiq, he gets off 1.85 shots per 60 minutes of play within eight feet of the net even when under pressure (5-on-5). Couple that with one of the better finishing abilities in the league (plus-.9 per HockeyViz.com) and you can get the kind of scoring production we’ve seen from Tolvanen.