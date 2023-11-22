Winter Classic Jerseys Unveiled! 

Shop Winter Classic Jerseys at www.seattlehockeyteamstore.com
The origins of hockey are rooted in playing outdoors and the legends of the greats always include tales of frozen ponds and homemade backyard rinks. These are the traditions that inspired the Kraken’s 2024 Winter Classic jerseys the team will wear on New Year’s Day when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights under the lights at T-Mobile Park.
“Our jerseys look back in order to look forward,” Seattle’s VP of brand, Aaron Wiggan said. “Working with Adidas and the NHL, we wanted to create something that felt distinctly Kraken and was not only inspired by legendary teams that came before ours, but also sets the stage for the next generation of players from the Pacific Northwest.”