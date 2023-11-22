Winter Classic Jerseys Unveiled! 

Wiggan considers the striping as not just a nod to the first team from the United States to win the Stanley Cup in 1917; but also, a way to acknowledge teams like the Seattle Eskimos* (1928-31) – the first team to play in the Civic Ice Arena (now Climate Pledge Arena) -- and the Portland Rosebuds. The Rosebuds didn’t win the Stanley Cup, but they were the first U.S. team to ever have their names engraved on it back in 1916 when names from both competing teams were etched into the Cup’s rings.

The crest re-imagines the well-known “S” to now include the word “Kraken,” stitched in a way to mimic the hand-sewn nature of jerseys of long ago. And a new font was created by Adidas for player nameplates and numbers.

There are other little touches too. The felt of the “S” is an homage to the construction of jerseys from the early 1900’s, and a 1917 is marked on the inside collar honoring Seattle’s first Cup win. That collar, by the way, is knit – just like historic jerseys had and to add a degree of warmth. The game is going to be outdoors, after all.