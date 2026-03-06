Seattle Kraken Sign Captain Jordan Eberle to Two-Year Extension

SEATTLE (March 6, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has signed captain Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension ($5.5 AAV) through the 2027-28 season.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years," said Botterill. "Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we're glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players."

Eberle, 35, leads the Kraken in goals (22) and points (42) in 59 regular-season games this season. He's on pace to tally the most goals in a season since his personal-best 34 in 2011-12 with Edmonton and has reached the 20-goal mark for the ninth time in his career. He recorded his 43rd multi-point game with the Kraken as part of a two-goal performance (his 11th with Seattle) on Feb. 28 vs. Carolina, placing him second in franchise history in both categories.

"My family and I love Seattle," said Eberle. "The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me."

Among franchise leaders, Eberle ranks second in goals (89) and third in assists (130) and points (219). He also ranks fourth in power-play goals (18) and games played (340). Eberle has also posted 11 points (6g/5a) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kraken, which includes scoring the overtime, game-winning goal in Game 4 of Seattle’s First Round series against Colorado in 2023.

Eberle has recorded 770 points (330g/440a) in 1,119 regular-season NHL games, a career that has spanned 16 seasons and has included stops with the Kraken, New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers. He skated in his 1,000th career NHL regular-season game on March 12, 2024 vs. Vegas, becoming the fifth player from the 2008 NHL Draft class to reach the milestone following Drew Doughty, Steven Stamkos, Josh Bailey and Alex Pietrangelo.

Eberle ranks in the top-10 among players selected in the 2008 NHL Draft in career goals (second), assists (seventh) and points (fourth) and reached the 700-point milestone with an assist on April 1, 2024. He was chosen to represent his team at the NHL All-Star Game in 2011, 2012 and 2022 (making him the first All-Star in Kraken history) and was a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy in 2012. In 76 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Eberle has 47 points (19g/28a) and helped the New York Islanders to reach the Conference Finals in both 2020 and 2021.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Eberle has represented his home country at nearly every level of international competition. He followed up his gold-medal performances at both the 2008 and 2009 IIHF World Junior Championships by being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Forward, earning All-Tournament honors and leading all skaters in goals in 2010, taking home a silver medal with Team Canada. He’s also donned the Maple Leaf at the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 IIHF World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2015.

Eberle was originally selected by the Oilers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

