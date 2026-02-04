Creating a Tide of Change 

The Seattle Kraken are in the business of hockey. But that is not their sole focus. When it comes to how the business operates, the organization has consistently tried to make sure the community inside its four walls looks like the world outside of them. Launching employee resource groups (ERGs) has been an intentional step in that process of fostering a diverse, inclusive workspace, and SeaChange, an ERG centered around supporting women.

In 2023, when the Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena (CPA), and the Kraken Community Iceplex’s (KCI) leadership launched ERGs, Rachel Hanna, who serves as the team’s marketing automation manager, applied and was selected to be one of the co-leads, a role she maintains today.

Hanna’s professional journey transitioned into hockey in 2018. Moving into an industry that had been historically male-dominated, Hanna’s introduction mirrors that of a lot of women in hockey. She was told in previous roles that as a woman, she would need to be working harder and twice as many hours to prove that she was good enough to belong.

“I think that's fair for everyone across the board, but I don't think it's right that the responsibility is so much heavier (for women),” Hanna said. “So having people that are committed to making the sports industry better for women and girls was something that was really, really important to me. It’s something that I've carried with me through my whole adult life. When there was an opportunity to step into a role where I could facilitate that for more folks and continue to help our young organization develop our policies and develop our strategies around gender equity, I was super excited to do that.”

One of Hanna’s co-leads, Katie Derpak, who serves as the senior accounting manager at CPA, had a similar motivation to build space to support and grow women within sports.

“I wanted to be involved in the Sea-Change ERG to have a voice for women’s equity in the workplace. Sports and the world in general have come a long way since I was a kid in this respect, but both growing up playing sports and entering the workplace, I found there were many times being a girl or woman was something I needed to overcome or justify as opposed to being seen as a benefit.

“I have a daughter who is turning three this year, which makes it even more relevant to me why it is important to continue to be the voice for her and the next generation(s). I feel so lucky to have a workplace that gives us this opportunity and sees the benefit of promoting ERGs and wanted to be a part of that.”

With the support of executive sponsors, the group’s co-leads, which also include Delaney Berreth, senior manager of marketing and corporate communications for the Kraken and Kraken Community Iceplex, got to work building an identity.

First came the name. Discussion centered around embodying the constant ebb and flow of sports and the mindset that nothing is set in stone – that if something isn’t right, it can be made better. The group also wanted to represent the diversity in the work at KCI, CPA, and within the Kraken.

They decided on SeaChange.