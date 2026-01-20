No Magic Number, Just A ‘Fresh Start’ For Catton 

Kraken rookie Berkly Catton isn’t much into magic numbers but does have a belief in the power of positive psychology.
And a small part of Catton, 19, wonders whether switching back to his old No. 27 from his junior and youth hockey days isn’t playing a role in this month’s on-ice scoring bump. Catton has scored the first four goals of his NHL career in just a few weeks since re-acquiring his preferred number after previous wearer Mason Marchment was traded to Columbus.
“Honestly, a new number is almost like a fresh start,” Catton said. “And it was a new year, so a ‘fresh start’ was my mindset. Obviously, realistically, it probably doesn’t make any difference. But maybe, psychologically, it’s like having a fresh start. So, I think that part helped me a little bit.”
Catton scored his first two career goals Jan. 6 against Boston, then added singles in back-to-back games against Carolina and the New York Rangers on the team’s recently completed road trip.
He’d always worn No. 27 because April 27 was the birthday of his mother, Desrae, a schoolteacher back in his Saskatchewan hometown of Saskatoon.
“I think she actually picked it for me when I was young,” Catton said. “That’s kind of how it started, and I always had it when I was growing up and obviously in Spokane.”