No Magic Number, Just A ‘Fresh Start’ For Catton 

He’d worn No. 77 in training camp and then continued to upon making the NHL roster because veteran Marchment already had No. 27 after an off-season trade brought him to the Kraken from Dallas.

“There weren’t a whole lot of options,” Catton said, adding he “liked the number 7” – already worn by Kraken captain Jordan Eberle – because of his mom, so he simply doubled up on that.

But Catton didn’t score his first 24 games wearing No. 77. And though he managed five assists, the drought began to wear on him. Kraken veterans tried to reassure him, telling stories of going through their own personal droughts.

But for a player who’d scored 127 regular-season and playoff goals for the Spokane Chiefs in three-plus Western Hockey League campaigns, the inability to put a puck behind an NHL goalie was causing him to wonder.

“When you’re in a drought like that, you start to think the puck’s not going to go in when you shoot it,” he said. “You think it’s going to hit something while it’s on its way in and stay out.”

Catton had already pondered switching his number for next season with Marchment no longer around. But then Kraken general manager Jason Botterill “shocked” him on Dec. 30 by phoning to tell him it might be possible to do it right away. Catton had just returned from injury a few games prior and by New Year’s Eve – after some quick sewing work by equipment manager Jeff Camelio and his staff -- was donning No. 27 in practice ahead of wearing it for the first time in a game on Jan. 1 against Nashville.

His parents were thrilled when he phoned them with the news.

“They were pumped,” Catton said. “I think they were as confused as I was when I told them I could do it this year. Obviously, they know it’s my favorite number and stuff. My mom was very excited because of her birthday and stuff, too. But the whole family was pumped.”

While not the NHL norm, number changes do occasionally occur in-season and usually after a trade. Botterill confirmed the Kraken needed to obtain league permission ahead of the switch.