Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Forward Kaapo Kakko on a Three-Year Contract

SEATTLE (July 22, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a three-year contract ($4.525M AAV) through the 2027-28 season.

"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," said Botterill. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."

Kakko, 24, split the 2024-25 season between the New York Rangers and Kraken, recording a career-high 44 points (14g/30a) in 79 regular-season games. Kaapo also set personal bests in assists (30) and power-play goals (4) while posting the second-most goals (14), power-play points (8), game-winning goals (2 -tied) and shots on goal (117) in his career.

Acquired by Seattle on Dec. 18, 2024 for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Kakko registered 10 goals and 30 points (10g/20a) in 49 games with the Kraken. He tied his career high for points in a game with three assists in Seattle’s 4-2 victory over LA on Jan. 18. Kakko also had a five-game point streak (3g/5a) from Jan. 11-18, tying his career high, accomplished four times.

From the date he was acquired through the end of the regular season, Kakko shared second in points, third in assists (20) and power-play goals (3), and sixth in goals. He also co-led the Kraken in even-strength points (24) and shared sixth in power-play points (6).

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound forward has amassed 161 points (71g/90a) in 379 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken and Rangers. Among players selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, he ranks first in games played, fifth in goals (71) and game winners (11; tied), sixth in even-strength points (131), seventh in points and eighth in assists (90).

A native of Turku, Finland, Kakko is the youngest player in hockey history to gold medals at all three major IIHF world championship tournaments: World U18 Championship (2018), World Junior Championship (2019), and the World Championship (2019). He also appeared in the 2023 IIHF World Championship and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.