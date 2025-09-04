Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Jon-Randall Avon from Philadelphia in Exchange for Tucker Robertson

SEATTLE (Sept. 4, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired forward Jon-Randall Avon from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Tucker Robertson.

Avon, 22, recorded 17 points (7g/10a) in 60 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. In two AHL seasons with the Phantoms, Avon has posted 35 points (16g/19a) in 125 regular-season games. He also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoff games in 2024, going scoreless.

Undrafted, Avon signed a three-year entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Sept. 22, 2021. The Peterborough, Ontario native played three seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario League (OHL), earning 139 points (62g/77a) in 179 regular-season games. He also tallied 16 points (9g/7a) in 27 playoff games with the Petes.

Robertson, 22, has played the past two seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL), recording 19 points (10g/9a) in 77 regular-season games. He also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games, going scoreless. The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected by Seattle in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.