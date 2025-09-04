Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Jon-Randall Avon from Philadelphia in Exchange for Tucker Robertson

Avon recorded 17 points (7g/10a) in 60 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign

Trade_AvonB_2568x1444
By Kraken PR /
@SeattleKrakenPR nhl.com/kraken

SEATTLE (Sept. 4, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired forward Jon-Randall Avon from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Tucker Robertson.

Avon, 22, recorded 17 points (7g/10a) in 60 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. In two AHL seasons with the Phantoms, Avon has posted 35 points (16g/19a) in 125 regular-season games. He also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoff games in 2024, going scoreless.

Undrafted, Avon signed a three-year entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Sept. 22, 2021. The Peterborough, Ontario native played three seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario League (OHL), earning 139 points (62g/77a) in 179 regular-season games. He also tallied 16 points (9g/7a) in 27 playoff games with the Petes.

Robertson, 22, has played the past two seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL), recording 19 points (10g/9a) in 77 regular-season games. He also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games, going scoreless. The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected by Seattle in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Goalies in Triplicate

Walking Together Forever As Champions

‘Big Jump’ for Catton

Making ‘Fast’ Work of His Summer Training

Enhanced Kraken Common Thread Nights Give Even More

Learning, Laughing, Improving, Chirping

Olympic Hopeful Montour Already On School’s Podium 

Showing Up And Winning Converts 

Birthday Invite Like No Other For Joey Daccord

Charting A Kraken Course

Top Ten Kraken Goals To Live By 

Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ryker Evans on Two-Year Contract

Ryker Evans Agrees To 2-Year Extension

An Investment In Himself 

Brown Out: Buoy & Hayden’s Bear Adventure

Hockey in August? Yes for Montour, Prospects

All in the Family for New Assistant GM