Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Bobby McMann from Toronto in Exchange for 2027 Second-Round Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Pick

SEATTLE (March 6, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has acquired forward Bobby McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Condition on the 2027 second-round pick: It will be the later selection of the Winnipeg or Columbus 2027 second-round picks, which Seattle currently own from prior trades. The fourth-round pick will be Anaheim’s selection previously acquired by Seattle.

"We're really excited to have Bobby in Seattle," said Botterill. "He's a big, strong forward who knows how to put the puck in the net. We think he'll be a great fit with our group down the stretch."

McMann, 29, appeared in 60 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs this season, recording 32 points (19g/13a). He ranked fourth on the club in goals and shared sixth in points. Additionally, he ranked second in even-strength goals (17) and sixth in even-strength points (28).

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound forward has amassed 91 points (54g/37a) in 200 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto. He set personal bests in goals (20), assists (14) and points (34) in 74 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign and recorded his first career NHL hat trick on Feb. 13, 2024 vs. St. Louis. McMann has also recorded three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Toronto.

At the American Hockey League (AHL) level, McMann posted 71 points (49g/22a) in 118 regular-season games over parts of four seasons with the Toronto Marlies. He also spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL with Newfoundland (2021-22) and Wichita (2020-21).

Prior to turning pro, the undrafted free agent recorded 92 points (37g/55a) in 145 career games with Colgate University (NCAA). McMann served as captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team in 2018-19.

