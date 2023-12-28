Driedger Douses the Flames

Early in the Kraken’s now seven-game points streak, Chris Driedger was walking from the home dressing room at Climate Pledge Arena to the player's parking lot. The goaltender, always friendly, fell into a casual conversation and brisk stroll through the event-level hallways.

It was mentioned that Driedger, no doubt, was happy to be back in an NHL uniform after his last appearance in May 2022 for the final game of Kraken’s inaugural season. Driedger smiled and confirmed he was ready when called. “I’m champing at the bit,” said Driedger, using the correct verb when many people might innocently but incorrectly say “chomping.”

Champ, chomp, either way, Chris Driedger sunk his teeth deep into his first NHL start since May 1, 2022. The Kraken scored the first and last goals to outlast Calgary and jump ahead of the Flames in the Pacific Divison standings.

Driedger finished with 37 saves and a couple handfuls of heart-in-throat saves for Kraken fans everywhere hoping first that a tie game would stay that way. Then, after Alex Wennberg put the visitors up, 2-1, on a gorgeous saucer-pass from linemate Jared McCann, the 2-1 lead would hold up for a second feel-very-good story for a Kraken goaltender during December with Joey Daccord the backbone of the first six games of this point streak.