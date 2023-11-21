Calgary Pushes Past Kraken in OT

The Kraken looked to be halfway to sweeping Division Week, aka four games against Pacific rivals in seven days to make up standings ground. They dominated the second period, but Monday’s hard-fought divisional tilt see-sawed with a Flames early lead, then a Kraken advantage, then a tie game, then another Seattle lead, and tie game late. The outcome of the usual 60 minutes was another Kraken overtime, the eighth of the season in 20 games.

Rasmus Anderson scored the OT game-winner for Calgary with 1:32 left in extra time. The Kraken now have gained six standings points in the last four games.

Seattle outshot Calgary, 17 to 5, in the second period, scoring twice to build a 3-2 lead. The situation turned upside down for the Kraken with the visitors firing 16 shots at Joey Daccord’s net while the home guys finished with three shots.

“They’re gonna push, they're gonna get some volume, they're still a shot volume team,” said Dave Hakstol post-game when asked about the abrupt third-period turnaround. “We spent a little bit too much time in our own end. A lot of that comes off two things: faceoff losses [in the defensive zone], plus being under pressure and not making that next play to spend time in the offensive zone. When you do that, it's going to create and push momentum to the other side.”

Hakstol was openly disappointed about not earning the full two standings points, especially at home where Seattle is still looking to get above .500. He didn’t have much inclination to consider the good. Same for alternate captain, Jordan Eberle, who now has seven points in his last five games with a two-game furlough to mend from an accidental cut in practice.

“We’ve got to find games to close out if we have leads or find a way to come back,” said Eberle, adding he and his teammates need to figure out how to upgrade an overtime record that now includes two OT wins, three OT losses, one shootout win, and two shootout losses.

Middle March for Seattle Scoring Leaders

The second period was stellar and fan-noise-friendly with Vince Dunn and Jared McCann supplying goals and a 3-2 Seattle lead on the strength of a dominant 17 shots of goal and five high-danger scoring chances for the Kraken, the latter per Natural Stat Trick.

Breaking through on Flames goalie Dan Vladar was satisfying in its own right. He’s turned in quality starts against Seattle in recent times. But perhaps even more rewarding for Dave Hakstol and his squad is the roaring back into this game when the first period went a bit off the rails. Players and coaches alike will admit to some dud second periods during November (probably could point to October too). It’s encouraging to see the game turn Seattle’s way lately (Vancouver Saturday, for example).

Jordan Eberle tied matters with his third goal of the season and second in two games. He’s now on a five-game point streak with two goals and five assists. It was Dunn’s 15th assist of the season; he now leads all Kraken scorers with three goals and those helpers to slot at 18 points.

Note about the Eberle goal. He was on the ice with Yanni Gourde and Tye Kartye following power play shifts when some linemates needed a breather. Both forwards were digging and buzzing to generate chaos around Vladar. Gourde cycled the puck along the boards back to Dunn to shoot from the point. Eberle sent the rebound back at Vladar, the puck trickling in while Kartye was working his big body net-front to screen Vladar, impressive for a rookie.