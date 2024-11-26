Burakovsky, Kraken Get Their Due

Kraken forward notches first goal, tying division matchup 41 seconds into final period. Brandon Montour gets game-winner 24 seconds later. Wright, Daccord also star

ANAHEIM – Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky was overdue, way overdue when the third period started here Monday. He found an ideal time to score his first goal of the season in his 21st game, tying the score at 2-2 less than a minute into the third period. Just 24 seconds later, defenseman Brandon Montour, all over the ice again this night, scored his seventh goal of the year to regain the Kraken lead. Just like that, the Kraken rubbed out a looming possibility of losing to the division rival Ducks and dipping below .500 while Anaheim potentially jumped ahead in the standings.

The Kraken, trailing 2-1, took up possession in the offensive with none other than Burakovsky winning a wall puck battle to keep the puck in the host Ducks end, moving the puck to linemate Matty Beniers. Beniers sent it to Ryker Evans at the left point, who zipped a pass to Jared McCann to the right of the goal. McCann made a quick, twirling backhanded shot-pass to net-front. Burakovsky, at the right goal post, whacked the bouncing puck past Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal.

On the next shift, lineup returnee Shane Wright won the offensive-zone faceoff with the puck beating a path back to Montour at the right point. As the D-man let loose another laser of a shot, a crossing Eeli Tolvanen jumped straight up in the air and out of the shot’s way. The Kraken bench fired up after a raucous final four-plus minute in the second period, exploded with cheers and effusive high-fives after the two goals.

From there, Anaheim kept coming but goalie Joey Daccord delivered several more Grade-A stops – he actually started with the clutch saves in the second period to keep the game a just a one-goal for the Ducks. Daccord finished the night with 21 saves and his 10th win of the season, top three in the NHL.

Eventful Final Four-Plus Minutes of the Second Period

The final four-and-a-half minutes of the second period was active, to say the least, though it took quite a while for second-period end buzzer to sound. And even with that, there was a bit more action as players skated to their respective locker room tunnels. The ignition point was Tye Kartye putting a hit on Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The hit leveled the 19-year-old, who rammed into a goal post, knocking it off its moorings as Carlsson crumpled to the ice.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas took exception and went after Kartye immediately, tangling enough that both players were eventually penalized for roughing. Referees sent Kartye to the penalty box, and, not wisely, the aforementioned Zegras slashed the Kraken forward, drawing a two-minute penalty during a stopped clock.

Carlsson was motionless for minutes and eventually made his way to the bench and locker room, doubled over. The referees spent extended minutes watching angles to determine if Kartye should draw a major penalty. The verdict was a two-minute minor on Kartye for interference, though it can be strongly argued Kartye didn’t interfere or hit Carlsson late, and perhaps there is no call if Carlsson doesn’t crash into the post.

As it turned out, the result of all that was a continuation of even-strength, 5-on-5 play. Seattle then was given its third power play of the night when the busy Olen Zellweger went off for hooking Jared McCann. The Kraken’s leading scorer almost tied the game on a tip off of a long-range missile of a shot from Daniel Sprong, but it hit the post.

Not much later, Seattle was swarming the Anaheim net when a near-miss skittered along the goal line and came out the other side of Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, seemingly fair game. But the referees came with a quick whistle, frustrating the Kraken on ice and bench. When the middle period finally ended, a number of Ducks players lingered to jaw with the likes of Yanni Gourde (of course) and others.

‘Wright’ Stuff in His Return to Lineup

The last time Kraken rookie Shane Wright played here in Anaheim, he scored a pair of goals (including the game-winner) and added an assist to factor in each of his team’s goals during Seattle’s 3-1 win last April. Monday night Wright, who was a healthy scratch over the last three games, picked up where he left off at Honda Center. The 20-year-old center scored the first goal of this divisional matchup, out-working former Everett Silvertips star defenseman Olen Zellweger net-front in order to tip a long-range knuckler of a shot from the left point by linemate OIiver Bjorkstrand.

Wright secured position by shoving Zellweger off balance and then skillfully got his stick on the puck to redirect past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, an early-season star for Anaheim. Seattle’s young defenseman, Ryker Evans, earned the secondary assist and continues to look comfortable and effective in all zones. Zellweger, by the way, was selected one spot (34th overall) ahead of Evans in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Wright’s goal was the second of the season. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma and his staff determined the aggressive and hard-on-pucks play Wright exhibited from Day 1 of training camp had waned by mid-November. Bylsma prescribed a view from the press level of the Kraken, the 2022 first-round pick, because “it can help a player better understand the timing of the game” and how the player in street clothes envisions himself returning to the lineup.

For Wright, along with the goal, he lost control of a puck in the defensive zone, but quickly recovered to block a subsequent shot on goal and move the puck up ice. Late in the period, Wright was net-front in the offensive zone again, this time with Bjorkstrand, and nearly tipped a shot on goal from defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

Then, as reported, Wright earned his second point of the night with a primary assist on Montour’s game-winning goal. It's a pretty impressive bounce-back game, and there is certainly something to be said about the enforced reset.

Ducks Respond with Pair of Goals

Early in the first period, Anaheim center Trevor Zegras took a pass at a deep angle to the right of Joey Daccord and snapped a shot that beat the Kraken goalie far glove-side high but happily for the visitors the puck clanged off the post. But Zegras got a second chance during a delayed hooking penalty whistled on Seattle’s Brandon Tanev. The home squad Ducks took advantage of the pulled goalie for an extra attacker to even the game at 1-1.

Forward Troy Terry, who always seems to rack up points against Seattle, moved past Tye Kartye in the neutral, skated hard right side into the Kraken zone and found an open Zegras in the left lane for the shot and score. The first period ended 1-1 but Anaheim took a 2-1 lead six minutes into the middle period when Terry started a scoring chance that elevated to a goal when the young Ducks D-man Zellweger skated up to release a hard mid-range shot on Daccord, who blocked the puck with his chest but couldn’t control the rebound. Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano cleaned up, shooting the puck past Daccord.

