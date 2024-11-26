Burakovsky, Kraken Get Their Due

From there, Anaheim kept coming but goalie Joey Daccord delivered several more Grade-A stops – he actually started with the clutch saves in the second period to keep the game a just a one-goal for the Ducks. Daccord finished the night with 21 saves and his 10th win of the season, top three in the NHL.

Eventful Final Four-Plus Minutes of the Second Period

The final four-and-a-half minutes of the second period was active, to say the least, though it took quite a while for second-period end buzzer to sound. And even with that, there was a bit more action as players skated to their respective locker room tunnels. The ignition point was Tye Kartye putting a hit on Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The hit leveled the 19-year-old, who rammed into a goal post, knocking it off its moorings as Carlsson crumpled to the ice.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas took exception and went after Kartye immediately, tangling enough that both players were eventually penalized for roughing. Referees sent Kartye to the penalty box, and, not wisely, the aforementioned Zegras slashed the Kraken forward, drawing a two-minute penalty during a stopped clock.

Carlsson was motionless for minutes and eventually made his way to the bench and locker room, doubled over. The referees spent extended minutes watching angles to determine if Kartye should draw a major penalty. The verdict was a two-minute minor on Kartye for interference, though it can be strongly argued Kartye didn’t interfere or hit Carlsson late, and perhaps there is no call if Carlsson doesn’t crash into the post.

As it turned out, the result of all that was a continuation of even-strength, 5-on-5 play. Seattle then was given its third power play of the night when the busy Olen Zellweger went off for hooking Jared McCann. The Kraken’s leading scorer almost tied the game on a tip off of a long-range missile of a shot from Daniel Sprong, but it hit the post.

Not much later, Seattle was swarming the Anaheim net when a near-miss skittered along the goal line and came out the other side of Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, seemingly fair game. But the referees came with a quick whistle, frustrating the Kraken on ice and bench. When the middle period finally ended, a number of Ducks players lingered to jaw with the likes of Yanni Gourde (of course) and others.

‘Wright’ Stuff in His Return to Lineup

The last time Kraken rookie Shane Wright played here in Anaheim, he scored a pair of goals (including the game-winner) and added an assist to factor in each of his team’s goals during Seattle’s 3-1 win last April. Monday night Wright, who was a healthy scratch over the last three games, picked up where he left off at Honda Center. The 20-year-old center scored the first goal of this divisional matchup, out-working former Everett Silvertips star defenseman Olen Zellweger net-front in order to tip a long-range knuckler of a shot from the left point by linemate OIiver Bjorkstrand.