Dev Camp Diaries: Continuing to Build

Jeff Tambellini and his staff work tirelessly with prospects year-round to support them as people and players as they move through their careers and across increasingly difficult levels of hockey. Once a year, all those prospects come together to development camp to connect with one another and with the organization to which they belong. Tambellini shared his reflections on the third development camp held in Seattle and what comes next.
Every year’s camp is a little different, and this year it was our biggest camp to date in terms of drafted players attending, but it was also unique because it’s the first time we’ve held a big group of our prospects out. Players who were part of the Calder Cup run with Coachella Valley, like Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton, Logan Morrison and Jacob Melanson. It was different, but I liked that we had guys here who were really pushing. We had players who are coming out of the CHL and NCAA and haven’t yet had a taste of the AHL, so we had guys who wanted to be here, who were fresh. We thought overall it was a really good camp.
The biggest thing of this week has been to expose our players to the city of Seattle, the Seattle Kraken organization, and the standards that we have within the Seattle Kraken. That's first and foremost. We think it's been great to have all these guys come in. We've been so impressed with all the guys and it's exciting for us to see the development of where they are at over halfway through an offseason. We've seen great results in the gym. We saw great results on the ice, and it's been a really good week.