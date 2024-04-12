Kraken (33-32-13) at Stars (50-21-9) | 12:00 p.m.

Get out the brunch menu and/or recipes, the Kraken will be in Dallas for 12 noon with the home-squad Stars looking to clinch a Central Division title

3GameEssentials_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Blueprint for Success–At Least Most Games

It’s little consolation for the players, coaches or fans on Fan Appreciation Night, but many things went the Kraken’s way in Thursday’s loss to San Jose. Seattle set a franchise record for shots on goal at an even 50, and coach Dave Hakstol offered that his squad had another 50-some shot attempts that were either blocked or missed the net. He particularly lamented alternate captain Jordan Eberle not being able to “quite corral the puck” with a gaping open net awaiting his shot to secure a one-goal lead, which instead went wide.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin scored the Kraken’s only goal, his sixth of the season and personal career high for the two-time Stanley Cup winner who signed with Seattle last after years as a defensive stalwart in Pittsburgh. Post-game, he acknowledged the Kraken offensive effort was solid if not successful with NHL rookie goalie Devin Cooley stealing the show and the game.

“We created a lot of opportunities and second opportunities,” said Dumoulin. "If you look at it through a course of the season, and you look at games and how we're playing, if we had that game of the beginning of the year, we would say that was a blueprint game. It’s game that if we bring it out there [to the ice], more times than not we'll get the results.”

Two: Working in Progress: Young AHL Call-ups Return to Firebirds

Shane Wright, called up five games ago, nearly scored his fifth goal since arriving from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley as a 19-year-old who notched 20 goals for the Firebirds in what is inarguably a man’s league. Ryan Winterton, a year older, scored 21 goals in his rookie season. Both players were reassigned to Coachella Valley Friday in anticipation of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, same for Logan Morrison, who has also impressed Dave Hakstol and his veteran teammates.

“As a collective group, they've all showed significant progress,” said Hakstol Thursday night. “They’ve all showed a really good sense at this level, some poise. Obviously ‘Mo’ hasn’t been here before while ‘Wins’ and ‘Wrighter’ have. We’ve seen growth there. The experience of being here [at the NHL level], it also allows them to assess, and for us to assess, areas in which they can continue to grow and continue to get better.

“They’re all gonna have the opportunity to be part of a playoff run in Coachella Valley and the American Hockey League [the Firebirds have a first-round bye for winning the Pacific Division, so Game 1 of the second round is planned for April 30 or May 1]. That'll be extremely valuable.”

Three: Know the Foe: Dallas Looking to Clinch Division

The Stars lost, 3-0, to Central Division rival Winnipeg at home Thursday to push to Saturday’s matinee any clinching of the division title and home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the Western Conference postseason. Dallas stands at 109 points with two games remaining while Winnipeg and Colorado both have 104 points with three games remaining. Any sort of Dallas win will clinch the title, and the Stars can then set their sights on the Presidents Trophy. Dallas is one point behind the New York Rangers (who also have two games left). On a veteran-laden team built for a deep playoff run, Dallas is also benefitting from stellar seasons from forward Wyatt Johnston and defenseman Thomas Harley. Both have six points in the Stars’ last five games, with Johnston at three goals and three assists, while Harley has racked up six assists.

News Feed

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Dave Hakstol

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs San Jose

Fifty is Not Enough for Kraken

Prospects Delivering in Clutch

Sharks (18-51-9) at Kraken (33-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Arizona

‘Wright’ Start, Grubi in the Groove

Coyotes (33-39-5) at Kraken (32-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim

Wright, Beniers Scorching in SoCal

Kraken (31-31-13) at Ducks (25-47-4) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

De-Throned in Los Angeles

Kraken (31-30-13) at Kings (38-25-11) | 6:30 p.m.

Kraken Pipeline in Postseason Mode

Playing With Ease: Wright On!

He’s Got the Ride Idea

Kraken Sink Sharks