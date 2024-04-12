Kraken (33-32-13) at Stars (50-21-9) | 12:00 p.m.

Two: Working in Progress: Young AHL Call-ups Return to Firebirds

Shane Wright, called up five games ago, nearly scored his fifth goal since arriving from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley as a 19-year-old who notched 20 goals for the Firebirds in what is inarguably a man’s league. Ryan Winterton, a year older, scored 21 goals in his rookie season. Both players were reassigned to Coachella Valley Friday in anticipation of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, same for Logan Morrison, who has also impressed Dave Hakstol and his veteran teammates.

“As a collective group, they've all showed significant progress,” said Hakstol Thursday night. “They’ve all showed a really good sense at this level, some poise. Obviously ‘Mo’ hasn’t been here before while ‘Wins’ and ‘Wrighter’ have. We’ve seen growth there. The experience of being here [at the NHL level], it also allows them to assess, and for us to assess, areas in which they can continue to grow and continue to get better.

“They’re all gonna have the opportunity to be part of a playoff run in Coachella Valley and the American Hockey League [the Firebirds have a first-round bye for winning the Pacific Division, so Game 1 of the second round is planned for April 30 or May 1]. That'll be extremely valuable.”

Three: Know the Foe: Dallas Looking to Clinch Division

The Stars lost, 3-0, to Central Division rival Winnipeg at home Thursday to push to Saturday’s matinee any clinching of the division title and home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the Western Conference postseason. Dallas stands at 109 points with two games remaining while Winnipeg and Colorado both have 104 points with three games remaining. Any sort of Dallas win will clinch the title, and the Stars can then set their sights on the Presidents Trophy. Dallas is one point behind the New York Rangers (who also have two games left). On a veteran-laden team built for a deep playoff run, Dallas is also benefitting from stellar seasons from forward Wyatt Johnston and defenseman Thomas Harley. Both have six points in the Stars’ last five games, with Johnston at three goals and three assists, while Harley has racked up six assists.