Kraken (33-32-13) at Stars (50-21-9) | 12:00 p.m.

One: Blueprint for Success–At Least Most Games
It’s little consolation for the players, coaches or fans on Fan Appreciation Night, but many things went the Kraken’s way in Thursday’s loss to San Jose. Seattle set a franchise record for shots on goal at an even 50, and coach Dave Hakstol offered that his squad had another 50-some shot attempts that were either blocked or missed the net. He particularly lamented alternate captain Jordan Eberle not being able to “quite corral the puck” with a gaping open net awaiting his shot to secure a one-goal lead, which instead went wide.
Defenseman Brian Dumoulin scored the Kraken’s only goal, his sixth of the season and personal career high for the two-time Stanley Cup winner who signed with Seattle last after years as a defensive stalwart in Pittsburgh. Post-game, he acknowledged the Kraken offensive effort was solid if not successful with NHL rookie goalie Devin Cooley stealing the show and the game.
“We created a lot of opportunities and second opportunities,” said Dumoulin. "If you look at it through a course of the season, and you look at games and how we're playing, if we had that game of the beginning of the year, we would say that was a blueprint game. It’s game that if we bring it out there [to the ice], more times than not we'll get the results.”