Penguins (27-21-8) at Kraken (25-22-11) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Moving Forwards
Before Monday’s exciting and important shootout victory over Eastern Conference power Boston, Dave Hakstol and his coaches tweaked a couple of forward lines, switching All-Star winger Oliver Bjorkstand to join Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz while moving Andre Burakovsky with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen. The Gourde line with Bjorkstrand has been the Kraken’s most consistent and productive trio all season, but NHL coaches do at times look to generate more offense by switching one wing and purposely keeping one pair together.
The results make it hard to debate the breakups because Bjorkstrand tipped in Seattle’s third goal off a perfectly timed shot from Will Borgen, who was set up by Bjorkstrand’s new-for-the-night but familiar-over-the-last-two-seasons center, Alex Wennberg. Bjorkstrand, who hadn’t scored in nine games, created a first-period scoring chance and there were more quality chances for him throughout the big win.
“For Ollie, maybe a little bit of a feeling out process in the first period even though he's played a lot of minutes with those guys,” said Hakstol. “But in the second period, he had two or three really good scoring chances. He played a good game.”
Burakovsky, who is sitting on one goal for the season with some bad puck luck (goal posts, especially) in recent games, was praised by the head coach post-game. The guess here is the Bjorkstrand-Burakovsky switch stays in place for the Pittsburgh matchup, though it should be noted Burakovsky took a hard hit Monday and Hakstol said the lanky forward will be evaluated Thursday morning before any final lineup decisions.
“The big thing for him is to continue possessing the puck attacks,” said Hakstol, “and then get inside a little bit more. Keep shooting the puck, and good things will happen.”