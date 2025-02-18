LA Kings Watch Party @ Yaamava'

250205_Yaamava'_WatchParty_1920x1080_Web_Thumbnail

Join us at the ultimate sports fan destination on March 1! Rally alongside Bailey and Ice Crew as your LA Kings face off against the Blues.

  • Location: The 909 Sports Bar @Yaamava' Resort and Casino
  • Address: 777 San Manuel Blvd. Level 2, Highland, CA 92346
  • Time: 4:30PM
  • Matchup: LA Kings vs St Louis Blues

Guests who purchase a $25 Premium Seating ticket will receive:

  • Reserved seating
  • A Kings New Era hat
  • A drink voucher for one complimentary Bud Light provided by Anheuser-Busch

Premium seating can be purchased here (purchase is not required for entry)

Additionally, fans in attendance sporting LA Kings gear will be entered for a chance to win LA Kings swag! Go Kings Go!

