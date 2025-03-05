Celebrating Women’s History Month: Honoring Girls and Women in Hockey

By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

This Women’s History Month, the LA Kings proudly celebrate the incredible contributions of girls and women in hockey—on and off the ice. From players and coaches to broadcasters and executives, women continue to shape the game, break barriers, and inspire future generations.

Through initiatives like Bolden Girls Continue to Play and Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, we are committed to growing the game and creating opportunities for young female athletes to thrive. We also recognize the trailblazing women who have paved the way, proving that hockey is for everyone.

Join us this month as we highlight some of our initiatives as we continue to push for greater representation in the sport we love.

