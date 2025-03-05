Celebrating Women’s History Month: Community Resources & Honoring the Women of the LA Kings

By LA Kings
@LAKings

This Women’s History Month, the LA Kings proudly recognize the incredible women who help shape our organization—both on and off the ice. From front office leaders and game-day staff to broadcasters and community champions, the women of the Kings play a vital role in growing the game and making an impact in sports.

We strive to support and elevate women in not only hockey but in all facets of the sports industry! This month, we’re spotlighting the dedicated employees and resources that help pave the path forward for future generations of women to have even greater opportunities in the sport.

EDUCATE

  • Women’s History Month is celebrated every March to honor the societal, cultural, and historical influences women have made in the United States. The first record of recognizing women’s contributions started as a weeklong celebration in 1978 by the school district of Sonoma, California.
  • The National Women’s History Alliance organizes a theme for Women’s History Month every year. 2024’s theme is Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations - celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership.

CELEBRATE

  • Take your friends and family and head to one of the many events at the – a month-long festival showcasing the talent, innovation, and stories of women-led businesses through a series of exciting events, including curated dining experiences, exclusive pop-ups, chef collaborations, mini marts, and special events throughout Greater Los Angeles.
  • Tune in to a PWHL game and watch some of the best women’s hockey players in the world.

ACT

  • Volunteer or give to local organizations that serve women:
  • Anne’s Family Services is a social service agency with the mission of building nurturing and resilient families—from pregnancy to parenthood and childhood to adulthood—for generations to come.
  • Downtown Women’s Center supports women who are experiencing homelessness receive access to basic needs and carer readiness training.
  • Support women-owned businesses highlighted on buywomenowned which endeavors to create a dynamic movement that champions and empowers #womenowned businesses.
  • Buy tickets to an Angel City FC or LA Sparks game
  • Angel City FC’s home opener is on March 16 against San Diego Wave.
  • The Los Angeles Sparks season opener is on May 15 in Long Beach against the Atlanta Dream
  • Support the top stories in Women’s in Sports by getting news delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to Just Women’s Sports.
