Celebrating Women’s History Month: Community Resources & Honoring the Women of the LA Kings

This Women’s History Month, the LA Kings proudly recognize the incredible women who help shape our organization—both on and off the ice. From front office leaders and game-day staff to broadcasters and community champions, the women of the Kings play a vital role in growing the game and making an impact in sports.

We strive to support and elevate women in not only hockey but in all facets of the sports industry! This month, we’re spotlighting the dedicated employees and resources that help pave the path forward for future generations of women to have even greater opportunities in the sport.