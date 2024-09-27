Training Camp Day 7: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

tc day 7
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

Following the Kings 3-2 defeat of the Golden Knights last night, everyone was back in LA this morning for Day 7 of training camp. Bench boss Jim Hiller, captain Anze Kopitar and veteran newcomer Kyle Burroughs each spoke with the media.

While still unknown to the extent of Drew Doughty’s injury, it was at the forefront of each media session. Hiller also touched on his level of happiness from yesterday’s win, Kopitar touched on what the loss of Doughty means for the team and locker room and Burroughs talked on his experience in the new organization.

News Feed

9/25 FINAL - Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden knights: How to Watch 

9/23 FINAL - Kings 2, Utah HC 3 (OT)

Pacific Division Preview, Canadian Teams - Calgary, Edmonton & Vancouver

LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Training Camp Day 4: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Pacific Division Preview, California - Anaheim & San Jose

Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Training Camp Day 2: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 1: Hear From the Players

2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

LA Kings Sign Forward Arthur Kaliyev to a One-Year Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17

9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes