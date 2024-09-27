Training Camp Day 7: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Following the Kings 3-2 defeat of the Golden Knights last night, everyone was back in LA this morning for Day 7 of training camp. Bench boss Jim Hiller, captain Anze Kopitar and veteran newcomer Kyle Burroughs each spoke with the media.

While still unknown to the extent of Drew Doughty’s injury, it was at the forefront of each media session. Hiller also touched on his level of happiness from yesterday’s win, Kopitar touched on what the loss of Doughty means for the team and locker room and Burroughs talked on his experience in the new organization.