The LA Kings Celebrate Pride Month

The Los Angeles Kings are proud to continue celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community through meaningful partnerships, inclusive programming and community

engagement across Southern California.

This year, the organization partnered with Rainbow Labs, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides mentorship, community-building, and leadership programming for queer and gender nonconforming youth, for several impactful experiences focused

on connection, representation, and opportunity. On April 1st, 10 students from Rainbow Labs participated in a career exploration and in-game job shadow experience, where they met with LA Kings employees across departments and gained firsthand insight into careers in the sports industry during a home game. In addition, the Kings joined their “Sports Lab”, during which Hockey Development team members introduced 75 LAUSD students to the fundamentals of ball hockey.

Beyond youth programming, the Kings proudly supported the Coachella Valley LGBT Hockey Association Tournament as a sponsor. The association helps foster inclusive hockey opportunities for LGBTQ+ players and allies in the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area.

Locally, the Kings proudly sponsored with West Hollywood Holiday Ice Rink. Our Pride celebrations will continue in the summer with a presence and participation in the WeHo Pride Parade.

Fans can support these efforts through purchasing Pride themed player gear, available on the Kings Care Foundation online store. Click here to purchase.

The LA Kings remain committed to creating spaces where all fans, players, and community members feel welcomed, seen and celebrated - both on and off the ice.