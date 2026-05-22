The LA Kings Celebrate AANHPI Month

260518_AANHPI Heritage Web 16x9_Proof V4

This season, the Los Angeles Kings proudly celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month by continuing to build meaningful connections with
communities across Los Angeles.

This season, we hosted both a Filipino Heritage Night and a K-Town Night and recognized and celebrated the cultures, traditions and fans who help make our game stronger both on and off the ice.

We’ve also built a meaningful relationship with the Koreatown Senior & Community Center and their harmonica class, whose members have performed the national anthem on harmonicas at
Kings games throughout this season and last season. In January, our mascot Bailey and our Ice Crew had the opportunity to attend one of the group’s dance classes, creating a fun and
memorable experience centered around community and cultural exchange.

Through our “We Are All Kings” programming, the organization continues to champion diversity and inclusion in hockey. A key part of this work is the “Black, Silver & Bold” program, led by
Blake Bolden. The free elite youth development program supports underrepresented players and their families across Los Angeles through monthly leadership and community-building
events. Currently, 35% of the participants identify as Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.

To continue the celebration, the Kings will support the Little Tokyo Service Center’s pLAy Day event on May 30. The free community event celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month and will feature the Kings’ puck shoot activation for fans and families to enjoy.

The LA Kings remain committed to uplifting and celebrating the diverse communities that make Los Angeles home.

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