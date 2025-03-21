Teammates talk "dominant" Quinton Byfield, who is putting all the pieces together 

How would Drew Doughty assess the recent play of forward Quinton Byfield.

“He’s playing well, scoring goals, does everything on the ice, plays PK, plays well defensively, good in the corner. Very happy for him.”

Pretty high praise from Doughty, who has certainly seen his share of forwards over the years.

A six-game goal streak, which was snapped on Monday in Minnesota, has led to the narrative changing regarding Byfield. Throughout the first few months of the season, Byfield’s production was not where it was the season before, when he broke out with 20 goals and 55 points. It certainly wasn't where an encouraging preseason led many to believe it might be. Don’t think that he wasn’t contributing though.

Byfield had moved back to center entering the season and was growing his game over what amounted to about 150 feet of the ice. It just wasn’t the 150 feet we’re accustomed to seeing younger players play, meaning those who need to learn to commit defensively. For Byfield, he became a matchup center defensively, honing his craft at that end of the ice and on the penalty kill while the points weren’t there. Now they are and the best part of it is, they haven’t come at the expense of the other areas of his game.

How’s that make Doughty feel, to see the number-two overall draft pick in 2020 start to blossom?

“I’m going to say it’s about time,” he said, with a patented Doughty laugh.

Since February 1, when Byfield was reunited on a line with Kevin Fiala in that night’s 4-2 victory over Carolina, his offensive production has been that of a top-tier center. Beginning with a multi-point game against the Hurricanes, Byfield has amassed 17 points (6-11-17) from the 17 games he’s played since the start of February.

Pretty impressive.

"He's been our best player for quite a while now," forward Anze Kopitar said. "I think it's been great. It's really great to see him confident on the ice and doing all the things that he's been doing. I guess we just had to wait just a little bit longer than anticipated, but he's been a force for this team. He's been winning us games."

The first 11 points he collected were assists, including a career-best four in a 5-2 win over Vegas last month, as he played the role of facilitator to linemate Kevin Fiala’s goalscorer.

Ever since, it’s been roles reversed, as Byfield’s production has exclusively come through goals, as he became just the eighth player in franchise history to record a goal streak of six-or-more games.

“He’s been awesome,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “I think last year he took big strides and this year he’s taken another step, especially defensively. He’s been much harder to play against and it’s fun to see him start scoring goals, going on a run like this. Really good for him but really good for us as a group.”

What’s been the secret sauce behind the uptick in production?

He certainly has been more willing to shoot the puck, averaging two shot attempts more, per/60, from February 1 on compared to before. He’s also seeing a much higher percentage of his attempts be scoring chances, up from 50.8 percent in October through January to 60.7 percent in February and March. So, more chances + higher-quality chances usually means more production. Has proven to be the case for Byfield.

His on-ice metrics are off the charts right now, leading the Kings in most categories in those areas since February 1, which helps point towards the uptick in assists. While there is the PDO element to consider, with Byfield currently on the fortuitous side of that metric, almost all of that total has been on the save percentage side of things, not the shooting percentage side. Byfield ranks sixth among Kings forwards in on-ice shooting percentage since February 1, so it’s not as if he’s just the beneficiary of a team-leading total there.

You want to go in depth? Here's a more granular stat. Since February 1, Byfield leads the Kings in controlled offensive-zone entries and he ranks among the league's elite players in gaining the offensive zone with possession, leading to a scoring chance. The Top-5 in that category in that span? Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jack Eichel, Brayden Point and......Quinton Byfield. To me, that shows a confident player with the puck on his stick, who is transporting the puck effectively and creating offensive opportunities off of it.

All of which to say, the offensive element is thriving right now for Byfield, which is rounding out the strong start he built in other areas.