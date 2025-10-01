Score Two Free Kings Tickets w/ FanDuel Sports Network!

Happy October!

For a limited time only, you can combine two tickets to an LA Kings game with a season-long subscription to watch Kings hockey on FanDuel Sports Network. While supplies last, new FanDuel Sports Network subscribers who signed up for a Season Pass or an annual streaming plan will receive two tickets to an upcoming Kings home game for free, including in their package.

A Kings Season Pass includes access to all 68 games broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network during the 2025-26 regular season, as well as the final two preseason games (10/2 and 10/4). The pass includes pre and post-game coverage, as well as additional national programming that is streamed on FanDuel Sports Network.

To sign up for this offer, CLICK HERE.

When signing up, use the promo code KINGSFAN and at checkout, you will be able to claim two free tickets towards one of the following five games – 10/4, 10/18, 11/4, 11/6 or 11/24.

The game on October 4 is a preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks, while the other four games are regular-season contests, all coming against some of the best teams in the NHL. On October 18, the Carolina Hurricanes come to town, one of four teams to reach the conference finals last season. November 4 sees the defending Presidents Trophy winners – the Winnipeg Jets – come to Los Angeles while November 6 sees the Kings host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. November 24 sees another playoff team from last season come to town in the Ottawa Senators, the first game back in Los Angeles for former Kings defenseman Jordan Spence.

Actually a very good slate of games. If you’re planning to subscribe this season to watch on FanDuel Sports Network, which will carry 68 of 82 regular-season games as well as the final two games of the preseason, this is a nice little bonus deal to take in a regular-season game free of charge.

The tickets are good for two tickets in the 300 level in selected sections for any of those three games. If you would like to upgrade your seats into the lower bowl, you may instead choose to accept a $94 credit - the equivalent value of the tickets in the 300’s - and apply it as a discount off of tickets in the 100 or 200 levels. The tickets available in those areas are already at a discounted price off the standard rate and the $94 credit will push the total down even further.

This offer is available effective today and will run while supplies last. To get your offer, visit fanduelsportsnetwork.com.