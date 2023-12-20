12/19 FINAL - Kings 4, Sharks 1 

Is two a streak? Regardless, the Kings picked up their second consecutive win after dropping three straight games last week. It was the first of four meetings between the Kings and Sharks on Tuesday night and the Kings won convincingly, outshooting their rival from the north 37-15.

After a fairly quiet majority of the first period, the Kings earned a power play in the final minutes. There, Anze Kopitar added to his team-leading offensive output on the man advantage, scoring his sixth power-play goal and 13th goal of the season.

Quick into the second period, the Kings distanced themselves from the Sharks by scoring a pair of goals just 1:10 apart. Doubling the Kings lead was Trevor Moore, who scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season. Moore found open ice for a lone break after a beautiful zone entry breakup by Mikey Anderson forced a loose puck. Kevin Fiala possessed the puck and found Moore for the goal. Now 28 games into the season, Moore sits two goals short of tying his career high 17-goal season, set in 2021-22 when he played in 81 games. Quickly after, Alex Laferriere buried his second goal in three games, tipping in a Jordan Spence point shot. Spence’s assist snapped his seven-game pointless streak as the Australian born defenseman picked up his 10th assist, marking it the first time in his young career that he has double digit points in a season.

An empty net goal by Trevor Lewis shorthanded extended the lead to 4-0 with 1:38 to go in the game. Unfortunately, David Rittich’s shutout bid was taken away with 1:20 remaining in regulation on a Sharks power-play goal.

Rittich, who made his Kings debut in place of the injured Pheonix Copley stopped 14 of 15 shots for his first win in the black, sliver and white.

With the win, the Kings became the first team in NHL history to win 13 of their first 15 road games to start the season.