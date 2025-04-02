4/1 Final - Kings 4, Jets 1

The Kings made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. With the win, the Kings become the only team in the league to take down the NHL’s top team for the third time this season. The well earned two points also keeps the Kings two points clear of the Edmonton Oilers who were also victorious tonight.

It was a strong start to the game for the Kings as they netted a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes. Breaking the ice at the 8:28 mark, the Kings took advantage of a poor turnover by the Jets. Following a failed breakout pass attempt by the Jets, the puck made its way immediately to an open Joel Edmundson on the blue line. Edmundson, who was playing in career game number 600 quickly gathered and fired a shot towards the Jets net. Awaiting the shot in front of the crease was Trevor Moore who redirected the puck and put the Kings ahead 1-0 with his 17th goal of the season. Riding the momentum, the Kings quickly doubled their lead just 1:22 later. With the top line all pitching in on the play, the Andrei Kuzmenko turned the Jets over in the neutral zone, sending Adrian Kempe into the offensive zone with possession of the puck. Following the play, Kuzmenko joined the rush and received the puck back from Kempe in the slot. Kuzmenko froze Connor Helkebuyck with the look of a shot attempt and instead fed an open Anze Kopitar for the one-timer goal. Kopitar’s goal is number 19 for the captain and gives him five points (1-4=5) in his last five games. The Kings carried the 2-0 lead into the second period.

There, the Jets cut the lead to 2-1. Coming directly after stepping out of the penalty box, Cole Perfetti received the puck in the neutral zone and entered the Kings zone on a 2-on-1. Perfetti opted for the shot and beat Darcy Kuemper low blocker with 8:20 to go in the period. With the lead down to one and 3:57 remaining in the period, Kuzmenko again put his fingerprints on the game with a beautiful individual play. With defenseman Logan Stanley skating the puck up the ice as the last man back for the Jets, a quick and cheeky poke check at center ice by Kuzmenko rewarded himself a breakaway. Kuzmenko went five hole on Hellebuyck and extended the Kings lead back to two goals where it would stay until the final minute of the game. Kuzmenko’s two-point night now gives the Russian nine points (4-5=9) in his last seven games.

The Kings killed off a pair of Jets power plays in the third period to keep the game at 3-1 and with 55 seconds to go in regulation Kopitar dished the puck to Kempe for an empty net goal to ice the game at 4-1 in favor of the home team.

Kuemper picked up his 26th win of the season stopping 18 of 19 shots.