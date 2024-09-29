9/28 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 2

The Kings earned their second consecutive preseason win and extended their preseason point streak to three games on Saturday afternoon. Playing in the annual Empire Classic Game in Ontario, the Kings defeated the Ducks 3-1 and did so convincingly. In what is the first of the home-and-home matchup against their rivals to the south, the Kings outshot the Ducks 33-19.

Special teams played a big role in today’s outcome as the game's first three goals all came a man up or a man down. Beginning with the game’s opening goal, the Kings converted on a 4-on-3 power play when Anze Kopitar fed Adrian Kempe for a one-time. Kempe got everything out of the shot and a rebound popped out to a net-front Alex Laferriere who banged in the loose puck 6:07 into the game. The Ducks would even the score just over six minutes later on the power play with a Sam Colangelo tally and after 20 minutes the game was tied.

Anze Kopitar broke the tie with the second period’s only goal and did so shorthanded. Kempe picked up his second assist of the game by grabbing a loose puck in the defensive zone and sprung himself and Kopitar for a 2-on-1. There, Kempe fed Kopitar for a one-timer and the captain gave the Kings a lead that they would not surrender.

The Kings top line teamed up again for their third and final goal early in the third period when Laferriere netted his second goal of the game. This time it was Brandt Clarke and Kopitar setting up the second-year NHLer. A strong forecheck resulted in Kopitar retrieving a loose puck and feeding Laferriere in the high slot for a one-timed snap shot. Laferriere beat Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal far-side, low-blocker.

A Ducks goal late in the third period cut the lead to 3-2, but the Kings ultimately held on for the win.

David Rittich played all 60 minutes in net and stopped 17 of 19 shots.