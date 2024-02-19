2/18 FINAL - Kings 2, Penguins 1

The Kings extended their winning streak to three games in Pittsburgh on Sunday as they notched their second consecutive third period comeback in as many days. Closing out their four-game road trip against the Penguins, a big final 20 minutes from the Kings brings the team home on a high note.

The low scoring affair began with a Sidney Crosby power-play goal late in the first period. Coming just five seconds into the man advantage, Crosby blasted a one-timer past Cam Talbot, who made his first start since January 26th.

A scoreless second period followed, but the Kings got going in the final period. Led by Adrian Kempe, the forward evened the score with a one-timer of his own with 6:11 remaining in regulation. Calling his own name again, Kempe then netted the game-winning goal shorthanded with 3:10 to go, beating Tristan Jarry five-hole on a 2-on-1.

With the second goal, Kempe hit the 300-point mark of his career (150-150=300) in his 525th career game to become the 10th-fastest player to record 300 career points with the Kings after debuting with the club. Anze Kopitar is the only active skater to reach such feat faster (333 GP). Kempe is also the second Swedish-skater in franchise history to record 300 points, joining Juha Widing (131-211=332).

The aforementioned Talbot picked up the win to snap a personal 10-game losing streak by stopping 29 of 30 Penguins shots.