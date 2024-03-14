3/13 FINAL - Kings 1, Blues 3

The Kings dropped their opening game of the three-game road trip in St. Louis on Wednesday night. Falling 3-1, the Kings now sit in a tie with the Vegas Golden Knights for the third seed in Pacific Division with each team earning 77 points through 65 games this season. The regulation loss versus Blues also closes out the two team’s season series, as the Kings earned three of a possible six points (1-1-1).

It took 17:30 for the game’s first goal on Wednesday. An open Alexey Toropchenko after a high cycle saw a shot find its way past Cam Talbot and gave the Blues the lead. Toropchenko’s goal gave him a bakers dozen on the season. Enter period two and the Blues again scored the only goal of the 20-minute session. This time coming from the stick of Jake Neighbours, the third-year NHLer found a loose bouncing puck atop the Kings crease and knocked it in for his 21st goal of the season.

Trailing by a pair entering the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings would surrender a third goal before scoring one of their one. This time, veteran Brandon Saad found the back of the net with a tightly angled deflection for his 20th goal with 9:34 remaining in the game. Still pushing, the Kings were finally rewarded for their efforts at the 13:08 mark. Getting the Kings on the board was Adrian Kempe, who finished off a rebound chance from a Drew Doughty shot. Kempe’s goal marked his 21st of the season and gives him goals in back-to-back games, while Doughty’s assist was his 28th of the season and extended his point streak to a fourth game (0-4=4). No offense for either team followed.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves on the night.

Despite only scoring one goal, the Kings pressured Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington all night with 41 shots.