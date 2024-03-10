3/9 FINAL - Kings 1, Stars 4

The Kings fell on Saturday night to the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-1. Hosting their fourth game in a five-game home stand, the Kings loss snapped a four-game winning streak and moves them to 0-2-0 on the season against Dallas.

Things started off as good as one could hope when the puck dropped on Saturday night. It took just 26 seconds for the Kings to get on board as Kevin Fiala tipped in a Drew Doughty net-front pass. The goal for Fiala marks his 21st of the season and is his 10th point (5-5=10) in the past six games. Doughty’s assist gives him 40 points (14-26=40) on the season, making it the ninth time in the defenseman’s career he’s reached that milestone.

Unfortunately, the offense dried up for the remaining 59:34 of regulation and saw the Stars pot four goals of their own. The Kings held onto their 1-0 lead until 9:26 remained in the second. It was then that Stars found the back of the net twice in a span of 26 seconds. First, a Radek Faksa wrist shot through a screen beat Cam Talbot, followed by a rebound put-back goal by Arcadia native Jason Robertson.

Enter period three and the Stars extended their lead 6:47 in with a power-play goal from Wyatt Johnston. Despite seven shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, the Kings were unable to find a goal and a Joe Paveski empty net goal proved to be the dagger with 3:40 remaining in the game.

Talbot made his sixth consecutive start for the Kings and stopped 31 of 34 shots.

The Kings will have a chance to get into the win column against the Stars next week in the team’s final meeting in Dallas next week, on March 15th.