On the back of two straight shutouts, the “exceptional” Darcy Kuemper has been a rock for a surging Kings team

No matter what you expected from Darcy Kuemper coming into this season, even the most optimistic outlook might not have even predicted this.

Ask Jim Hiller, even.

Hiller was a Kuemper fan coming in, as I think many were here in Los Angeles. His trade acquisition was exciting internally for a couple of reasons, with the optimism surrounding a goaltender who everyone believed fit the system the Kings played and a player who would return to form, showing that 2023-24 was the outlier, not the new norm.

Still, though. What Kuemper has done has been nothing short of whatever synonym for really good you'd like to use.

"I'll be honest with you, I thought he would give us solid goaltending, but he's had an exceptional season so far," Hiller said. "I don't know if anybody could have saw this coming, he's been great."

Exceptional, indeed.

Using 35 games as a cutoff, Kuemper ranks second in the NHL in goals-against average and tied for second in save percentage, in all situations.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Kuemper has more than 16 goals saved above average, with more than nine of those coming in high-danger situations. Among goaltenders with at least 30 games played this season, Kuemper ranks in the Top-5 in the NHL in both categories. In penalty-killing situations specifically, Kuemper has stopped more than eight goals above average and currently ranks number one in the NHL in high-danger goals saved above average when his team is shorthanded.

They say the goaltender needs to be a team's best penalty killer. Pretty safe to say that's been the case for a Kings team that killed 16 consecutive penalties over their recent homestand.

As we think about Kuemper’s season, you have to start wondering perhaps on an individual note, just a little bit. Is this a goaltender who should have his name in the Vezina conversation around the NHL? Certainly feels like he should, especially as he comes of consecutive shutouts, allowing just one goal in total over his last three starts. While he missed time twice earlier in the season, on small occasions, since he's returned to the lineup on December 7, Kuemper has been among the league's best goaltenders.

“There's way to look at that and say, that’s a season he's put together here and I don't know where the other guys stand, as far as comparable statistics, but he's had a really good season so far," Hiller added.

As you go around the NHL, the Vezina seems to be heading North, pretty much regardless of what happens over the final month or so of the season. Connor Hellebuyck seems to be not just in the conversation to be selected as the league’s best goaltender but perhaps the league’s most-valuable player, tending the crease for the league-leading Winnipeg Jets with the NHL’s best save percentage. And that's fine.

Three goaltenders get nominated, though, and you never know what could happen here over the stretch run to change the perception at the top. And, as you look at the goaltenders atop the NHL in a few different areas, Kuemper and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy seem to be surfacing in a number of different ways to join Hellebuyck as those selected.

Starting with save percentage, those three occupy the top three spots in the NHL. Same goes for goals-against average. Same goes for shutouts. In terms of goals saved above average, diving deeper into the metrics, those three have three of the top four spots in the rankings. High-danger save percentage? All three are in the top five.

Seems like a trend, doesn’t it?