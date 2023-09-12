NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”

The first season of Behind The Glass in 2018 offered fans an unprecedented look inside the NHL preseason of the New Jersey Devils, followed by behind-the-scenes insight to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2019 edition of Behind The Glass. Following a two-year pause for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nashville Predators were featured on Behind The Glass leading into last season.

“Through three seasons, Behind the Glass has taken fans into the promise and complexities of NHL training camp," said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. But the highlight of these shows are the international trips. In past years, we followed Jakub Voráček to Czechia and Nico Hischier and Roman Josi to Switzerland as they played in front of their families for the very first time in their NHL careers. This year, we’ve raised the stakes by joining the Kings for the NHL Global Series – Melbourne, the NHL’s first-ever games in Australia. Behind the Glass is another example of the type of exclusive and unprecedented access NHL Productions proudly delivers to fans.”

“The LA Kings are honored to participate in Behind The Glass which we believe will profile our team and our organization in a unique, never-before-seen manner,” said Robitaille. “We look forward to working with the NHL to help tell our story, and we believe our fans and the hockey world will be excited to see the final product as we enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations.”

“Our fans crave Behind The Glass content, especially this time of year as the excitement of a new season is palpable,” said NHL Network Vice President of Production Josh Bernstein. “Having our cameras embedded with the Kings will unearth new storylines about the team, which perfectly aligns with our daily goal to bring fans closer to the game.”

Exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass will be shared by the NHL, NHL Network and the Kings across their digital and social media platforms using #BehindTheGlass. In addition to its schedule on NHL Network, each episode of Behind The Glass will be made available on the NHL’s YouTube platform.