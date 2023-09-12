NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”

The National Hockey League (NHL®) and NHL Network™ today announced they will partner with the Los Angeles Kings® for the fourth season of their all-access preseason docuseries Behind The Glass. Premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET and produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, the Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp three-part series will take a behind-the-scenes look at the intensity, drama and competition of an NHL preseason through the lens of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kings. The Behind The Glass series launched in 2018, marking the first-ever national docuseries covering an NHL training camp.
Behind The Glass will provide an inside look at the Kings’ trip to the Southern Hemisphere when they play the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia on September 23rd and 24th for the 2023 NHL Global Series. The series will mark the first-ever NHL games played in Australia. Beginning this week in LA, players will be featured away from the rink and mic’d up for unparalleled content as they compete to solidify their spot on the roster and ultimately prepare for the regular season opener on October 11th against the Colorado Avalanche.
After back-to-back Stanley Cup Playoff berths, the Kings bolstered their roster during the offseason and raised expectations for the organization. Behind The Glass will follow its primary architect, vice president and general manager Rob Blake, and head coach Todd McLellan as they lead the team throughout training camp and shape the vision for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Newly acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois joins rising stars Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala among those who will be profiled alongside a veteran core that includes two-time Stanley Cup Champions Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Team President Luc Robitaille will also detail what it means to be a King from the unique perspective that only the Hall of Famer can share.