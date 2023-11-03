News Feed

Recap-LAK-3-OTT-2-110223

11/2 FINAL - Kings 3, Senators 2
LAK-How-To-Watch

LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Recap-LAK-4-TOR-1-103123

10/31 FINAL - Kings 4, Maple Leafs 1 
LAK-ATKM-Week-3-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 3 Recap & Mercury Insurance CMO Erik Thompson
TWTW-TWTI-10-30-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/30
Recap-LAK-3-VGK-4-SO-102823

10/28 FINAL - Kings 3, Golden Knights 4 (SO)
Recap-LAK-5-AZ-4-102723

10/27 FINAL - Kings 5, Coyotes 4
LAK-ATKM-Dieter-Ruehle

All The Kings Men Podcast | Behind The Scenes: Dieter Ruehle 
trevor-lewis-homecoming-to-the-la-kings

Homecoming: Trevor Lewis Talks Return To LA
Recap-LAK-6-AZ-3-102423

10/24 FINAL - Kings 6, Coyotes 3
ATKM-Week-2-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 2 Recap w/ Dennis Bernstein & Kopitar Media Availability
TWTW-TWTI-10-23-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/23
Recap-LAK-2-BOS-4-102123

10/21 FINAL - Kings 2, Bruins 4
Kopitar-Sets-Franchise-Record-in-Games-Played

LA Kings Captain Anze Kopitar to Set Franchise Record on Saturday for Most Games Played
LAK-Prospect-Report-10-20-23

LA Kings Prospect Report: October 20, 2023 
Recap-LAK-7-MN-3-10-19-2023

10/19 FINAL - Kings 7, Wild 3
ATKM-10-Questions-2023-24-Season

All The Kings Men Podcast | Top 10 Questions: 2023-24 Season (w/ Nick Nickson & Jim Fox)
 ATKM-PLD-Week-1-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Pierre-Luc Dubois & Week 1 Recap

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings

Join us as we spotlight some of our amazing staff who positively impact our community and the sport of hockey!

16x9 Main

During November, Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native people. The LA Kings continue the celebration by spotlighting one of our fantastic employees, Kylie McLogan and providing additional resources for you to learn, celebrate and support Indigenous communities.

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT

16X9 Employee-1

RESOURCES

Educate

  • Native American Heritage Month was designated to be the month of November by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.
  • Los Angeles’ Indigenous communities include the Tongva, Fernandeno Tataviam, Ventureno Chumash and over 200 different tribes who were the first to settle in the region.
  • USA men’s hockey player Clarence “Taffy” Abel was the first Native American athlete to be a flag bearer at the Olympics when he carried the flag in 1924 Winter Olympics. He would also become the first Native American to win a medal at the winter games.
  • Abby Roque became the first Indigenous woman to represent Team USA in women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (You can watch her and the rest of Team USA take on Team Canada during the Rivalry Series at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 11!)

Celebrate

Act

For additional resources, click here!

The hockey season is in full swing! Still looking for ways to be apart of the action this year? We have got you covered!