During November, Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native people. The LA Kings continue the celebration by spotlighting one of our fantastic employees, Kylie McLogan and providing additional resources for you to learn, celebrate and support Indigenous communities.
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Join us as we spotlight some of our amazing staff who positively impact our community and the sport of hockey!
EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT
RESOURCES
Educate
- Native American Heritage Month was designated to be the month of November by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.
- Los Angeles’ Indigenous communities include the Tongva, Fernandeno Tataviam, Ventureno Chumash and over 200 different tribes who were the first to settle in the region.
- USA men’s hockey player Clarence “Taffy” Abel was the first Native American athlete to be a flag bearer at the Olympics when he carried the flag in 1924 Winter Olympics. He would also become the first Native American to win a medal at the winter games.
- Abby Roque became the first Indigenous woman to represent Team USA in women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (You can watch her and the rest of Team USA take on Team Canada during the Rivalry Series at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 11!)
Celebrate
- Purchase your ticket to the LA Kings Native American Heritage Night Presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on November 9.
- Visit “Becoming Los Angeles” at the Natural History Museum to learn about Native American population in LA.
- Attend the 17th Annual LA SKINS FEST on November 14 – 19 at the TCL Chinese Theater, which showcases the rising talent in Native American filmmaking.
Act
- Visit the Kuruvungna Village Springs & Cultural Center, which is dedicated to preserving the heritage site and educating the public about the history.
- Support Indigenous and Native-owned businesses like:
For additional resources, click here!
The hockey season is in full swing! Still looking for ways to be apart of the action this year? We have got you covered!