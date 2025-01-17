Behind the Design: Lunar New Year Merch

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the LA Kings will celebrate Lunar New Year vs the Florida Panthers. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Lunar New Year inspired items—a short sleeve, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Wednesday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Felicia Liang at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 7:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Lunar New Year New Era Beanie. Click here for more info!