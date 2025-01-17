Behind the Design: Lunar New Year Merch

By LA Kings
On Wednesday, January 22nd, the LA Kings will celebrate Lunar New Year vs the Florida Panthers. As part of the celebration we will have a merchandise collection featuring three exclusive Lunar New Year inspired items—a short sleeve, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Wednesday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Felicia Liang at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 7:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive Lunar New Year New Era Beanie. Click here for more info!

