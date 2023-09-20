News Feed

Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
Kings Itinerary 9/19
Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks
LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 
Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks
LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”
Dustin Brown To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
All the Kings Men Podcast | Mikey Alexander & Kayla Knierim

All the Kings Men Podcast | Larry Murphy

All the Kings Men Podcast | Theme Nights & Promotional Calendar

LA SPORTS TEAMS TO DONATE TO HELP PEOPLE IMPACTED BY HAWAII WILDFIRES

All the Kings Men Podcast | 2023 Draft Evaluation: Jakub Dvořák

All the Kings Men Podcast | Draft Evaluation: Koehn Ziemmer

LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season

The LA Kings today announced the club will wear their ‘90s Era adidas Heritage Jersey on 15 different occasions this season.

The first game – October 31 – takes place on October 31 when the Kings play at Toronto.  That game will be broadcast nationally ESPN.

The ‘90s Era adidas Heritage Jersey schedule for the 2023-24 season, which features the club’s popular chrome helmets, are slated to be worn as follows:

-    October 31 - @ TORONTO
-    November 2 - @ OTTAWA
-    November 4 - @ PHILADELPHIA
-    December 5 - @ COLUMBUS
-    December 7 - @ MONTREAL
-    December 9 - @ NY ISLANDERS
-    December 10 - @ NY RANGERS
-    December 27 – Home vs. SAN JOSE
-    January 2 – Home vs. TORONTO
-    January 22 – Home vs. SAN JOSE
-    February 24 – Home vs. ANAHEIM 
-    March 13 - @ ST. LOUIS
-    March 15 - @ CHICAGO
-    March 16 - @ DALLAS
-    April 13 – Home vs. ANAHEIM
 
The Kings’ 2023-24 season/home opener takes place on Wednesday, October 11, at Crypto.com Arena.  The game against Colorado begins at 7 p.m. with special pregame festivities taking place prior.