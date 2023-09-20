LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season

The LA Kings today announced the club will wear their ‘90s Era adidas Heritage Jersey on 15 different occasions this season.

The first game – October 31 – takes place on October 31 when the Kings play at Toronto. That game will be broadcast nationally ESPN.

The ‘90s Era adidas Heritage Jersey schedule for the 2023-24 season, which features the club’s popular chrome helmets, are slated to be worn as follows:

- October 31 - @ TORONTO

- November 2 - @ OTTAWA

- November 4 - @ PHILADELPHIA

- December 5 - @ COLUMBUS

- December 7 - @ MONTREAL

- December 9 - @ NY ISLANDERS

- December 10 - @ NY RANGERS

- December 27 – Home vs. SAN JOSE

- January 2 – Home vs. TORONTO

- January 22 – Home vs. SAN JOSE

- February 24 – Home vs. ANAHEIM

- March 13 - @ ST. LOUIS

- March 15 - @ CHICAGO

- March 16 - @ DALLAS

- April 13 – Home vs. ANAHEIM



The Kings’ 2023-24 season/home opener takes place on Wednesday, October 11, at Crypto.com Arena. The game against Colorado begins at 7 p.m. with special pregame festivities taking place prior.