10/17 FINAL - Kings 5, Jets 1

Kings jets recap

The Kings picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Winnipeg Jets convincingly 5-1. After fending off a heavy push of 14 shots from the Jets in the first period, the Kings found their footing and took off. Scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game, the Kings broke the ice when Pierre-Luc Dubois netted his first goal with the Kings against his former team. After driving and taking the puck to the slot as a Jets penalty concluded, Dubois regained possession of a loose puck after an attempted pass to Anze Kopitar ended back on his stick. Making no mistake, Dubois put the Kings up 1-0 and became the eighth player in franchise history to score his first goal as a King against his most recent team. 

The rest of the Kings’ scoring came from the new look second line of Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Arthur Kaliyev. In their first game together this season, the trio combined for the next four Kings goals. Moore found the back of the net for his first of two goals with 3:41 remaining in the second period as the California native finished off a pass from Danault in the corner of the offensive zone. 

Putting the Kings up 3-0 was Kaliyev who made his 2023-24 debut after serving a two-game suspension to begin the season. After creating a turnover behind the Jets net, Moore found Kaliyev in front in the slot and beat Connor Hellebuyck blocker-side. Another Moore snipe from just inside the blue line extended the Kings lead with 5:29 remaining in the game before Danault notched his first goal of the season on the power play unassisted just 2:01 later. Moore (2-1=3), Danault (1-2=3) and Kaliyev (1-1=2) combined for eight points and seven shots. 

Cam Talbot picked up his first win of the season, taking a shutout into the 59th minute of the game. Talbot stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Recap: Kings at Jets 10.17.23