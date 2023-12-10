LAK-JohnsonBio

Assistant Coach

Derik Johnson enters his first season as an assistant coach and fifth with the Kings organization, joining in 2018 and having previously served in an assistant video coach. Johnson has worked primarily with Kings’ Video Coordinator, Samson Lee, for the past two seasons while also working with players on the ice after morning skates and filling in on the bench for some games during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to his time with the Kings, Johnson served as a video coach for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2017-18 season where he helped the Condors achieve a 31-27-10 record.

Johnson played collegiate hockey as a defenseman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA), tallying 17 points (2-15=17) in 108 games over four seasons. In 2011-12, despite playing only 11 games, Johnson tallied five points (1-4=5), good for a 0.45 Points Per Game, the second-highest PPG among all freshman skaters, behind only forward Caleb Herbert (41 GP, 14-19=33). He went on to play professionally in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) from 2014-17, tallying 29 points (8-21=29) in 129 appearances between the Missouri Mavericks and Reading Royals. In 2015-16, he made his AHL debut, skating in four games with the Springfield Falcons, before returning to Reading for one more season in 2016-17, where he was one of only four skaters on the team to play in at least 70 games and established career-highs in goals (7), assists (12) and points (19).

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Derik is the son of former NHL defenseman Jim Johnson, who also served as an assistant coach under McLellan in both San Jose and Edmonton and played hockey at The University of Minnesota-Duluth for four seasons as well.

As of Sept. 23, 2023

