LAK-Festival-FAQ-ENTERTAINMENT

Will there be cool photo opportunities?
Attendees can get photos in the Penalty Box, on a Zamboni, next to the Hockeywood sign, or the LA letters.
What about the locker room?
Fans can do LA Kings and LA Lakers locker room tours.
What fun will go on during the event?
- Photos and autograph opportunities with Kings personalities and alumni.
- Some Members will get to partake in the promotional games that are often done in game. You may see some new ones too!
Are there opportunities to win anything?
Yes! The Kings Care Foundation is hosting a mini golf setup where fans can earn an entry into the charity golf tournament. Mini golf entries are just $5. Also, Season Ticket Members can purchase opportunities to take a shot on goal and win 10k in LA Kings ticket credit. You could cover some or all your season tickets!