News Feed

AEG-LAK-Announce-Blue-Shield-of-California-Helmet-Sponsor

AEG Announces Expansion with Blue Shield of California, Names Health Plan as Official Helmet Partner of Kings and Reign
LAK-Announce-Mercury-Insurance-as-First-Ever-Jersey-Patch-Partner

LA Kings Announce Mercury Insurance as Team's First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner
ATKM-Preseason-Update-Week-2-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week Two Recap
Behind-the-glass-LAK-training camp-debuts-tonight

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp Debuts Tonight at 9 P.M. EST on NHL Network
Kings-Announce-Multipl-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-10/1

Kings Announce Multiple Training Camp Roster Moves
Kings-Announce-Additional-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-9/29

Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves
LAK-Training-Camp-Latest-9/28

LA Kings Training Camp Latest -- 9/28
Kings-at-Golden-Knights-9-27-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
Kings-Announce-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-9/27

Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
ATKM-Preseason-Update-Week-1-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week 1 Recap
Kings-at-Ducks-9-24-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)
Kings-vs-Coyotes-gm-2-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
Kings-vs-Coyotes-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LAK-Welcome-CD-Law-As-Official-Team-Firm

LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings-Itinerary-9/21

Kings Itinerary 9/21
LAK-Kings-Announce-2023-Training-Camp-Details

Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LAK-To-Wear-90s-Heritage-Jerseys-15-Times

LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season
Kings-Itinerary-9/19

Kings Itinerary 9/19

LA Kings and CRYPTO.com Arena to Again Host ‘Rivalry Series’ Game Featuring USA-Canada Women's Hockey Teams

Game takes place on Saturday, November 11

canada usa lak
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings and USA Hockey today announced that the ‘Rivalry Series’ – featuring the women’s national teams from the United States and Canada – is returning to Los Angeles next month.
 
On Saturday, November 11, the U.S. Women’s National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena as part of the 2023-24 Rivalry Series.  This marks the second consecutive year the game has been played in Downtown Los Angeles.  Game time is 1 p.m.
 
Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m., with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m.  Visit www.axs.com.
 
Portions of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Kings Care Foundation, specifically programs to grow and support girls hockey in Los Angeles.
 
“Last year’s Rivalry Series contest was a great event, and we are excited to again help host the very best women’s hockey players in the world.  It will a fun, lively atmosphere inside our home arena,” said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. 
 
This will be the second stop in Los Angeles for the Rivalry Series, which was established by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018 to showcase the two powerhouse women’s hockey programs.  The 2023-24 Rivalry Series includes seven games in locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The games in Los Angeles in the second stop on this year’s tour.  For the most current information on the Rivalry Series, visit usahockey.com.