LA Kings and CRYPTO.com Arena to Again Host ‘Rivalry Series’ Game Featuring USA-Canada Women's Hockey Teams

The LA Kings and USA Hockey today announced that the ‘Rivalry Series’ – featuring the women’s national teams from the United States and Canada – is returning to Los Angeles next month.



On Saturday, November 11, the U.S. Women’s National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena as part of the 2023-24 Rivalry Series. This marks the second consecutive year the game has been played in Downtown Los Angeles. Game time is 1 p.m.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m., with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. Visit www.axs.com.



Portions of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Kings Care Foundation, specifically programs to grow and support girls hockey in Los Angeles.



“Last year’s Rivalry Series contest was a great event, and we are excited to again help host the very best women’s hockey players in the world. It will a fun, lively atmosphere inside our home arena,” said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille.



This will be the second stop in Los Angeles for the Rivalry Series, which was established by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018 to showcase the two powerhouse women’s hockey programs. The 2023-24 Rivalry Series includes seven games in locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The games in Los Angeles in the second stop on this year’s tour. For the most current information on the Rivalry Series, visit usahockey.com.