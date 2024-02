Austin Stanovich (The Hockey News) joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week for Week 19. The Kings went 3-1 during their four game road trip through Buffalo, New Jersey, Boston and Pittsburgh. After that conversation, Jack Jablonski delivers a preview of the upcoming three game home stand. The LA Kings opponents this week will be Columbus (2/20), Nashville (2/22) and Anaheim (2/24).

To listen to the podcast, click here!