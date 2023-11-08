Donate non-perishable food items before the LA Kings games on November 11, 16 and 18.

The LA Kings will host their annual Food Drives, presented by Blue Shield of California, before select games in November at Crypto.com Arena. This season of giving, fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items pregame outside of entrances to Crypto.com Arena November 11, 16 and 18.

Donations will be accepted prior to games outside of the following entrances: 11th Street, Figueroa Street, SW VIP and Star Plaza.

Preferred items include:

• Pasta

• Peanut Butter

• Jelly/Jam

• Granola bars

• Soups

• Tuna

• Pancake Mix

• Syrup

• Canned Fruits and Vegetables

• Rice

• Beans

For every food item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed Kings memorabilia.