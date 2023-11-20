La Kings Thanksgiving Activities

This Thanksgiving, infuse a bit of LA Kings spirit into your family festivities for an unforgettable holiday experience. Get your creative juices flowing with a craft session featuring Kings-inspired coloring sheets or customizing your own flat linemate.

In the middle of life's craziness, there's something special about giving the gift of quality time to our families. During this time of gathering, we would also like to express our appreciation for the best fans in the NHL. We are grateful for every cheer, every high-five, and all the support that makes our games unforgettable.

1. Coloring Sheets