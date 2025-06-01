LA Kings Sign Defenseman Kirill Kirsanov To a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

060125_Kirsanov_16x9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings signed defenseman Kirill Kirsanov to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Kirsanov, 22, skated in 34 games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Russia’s top professional hockey league, where he recorded three goals and seven points (3-4=7) with eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-5 rating. The 6-2, 220-pound blueliner also tallied seven points (1-6=7) in 28 games for Torpedo-Gorky NN in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), Russia’s top development hockey league. He added five points (1-4=5) in 19 VHL playoff games to help the Torpedo-Gorky NN to their first VHL Championship in franchise history.

Selected by the Kings in the third round (84th-overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Kirsanov has played parts of five seasons (2020-25) in the KHL split between St. Petersburg SKA (2020-23), Podolsk Vityaz (2023-24) and Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (2023-25), accumulating 19 points (5-14=19) in 120 career regular-season games. He added one assist in eight career KHL playoff contests. Kirsanov also posted eight goals and 21 assists (8-21=29) in 72 career VHL regular-season games, and 10 points (4-6=10) in 36 playoff outings, split between SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (2020-23), HC Ryazan (2023-24) and Torpedo-Gorky NN (2024-25).

Internationally, the Tver, Russia native has represented his home country at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship where he collected two points (1-1=2) and a plus-1 rating.

