LA Kings Recall Forward Jeff Malott from Ontario Reign

The LA Kings have recalled forward Jeff Malott from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Malott, 28, has skated in 61 games for Ontario this season while serving as alternate captain, notching 23 goals and 51 points (23-28=51) with five power-play goals, two game-winning goals, 80 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-17 rating as part of his second career 50-point campaign.

Prior to signing with the Kings on July 1, 2024, Malott spent the majority of the past four seasons with the Manitoba Moose, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate. Last year, the 6-5, 210-pound forward produced his best professional season, establishing career-marks in assists (30) and points (22-30=52) with 66 penalty minutes (PIM) in 70 games played for his third consecutive 40-point campaign. Malott has recorded 208 points (105-103=208) and a plus-34 rating in 298 career regular-season AHL games between Ontario and Manitoba and has added two goals in 12 Calder Cup Playoff matchups.

Undrafted out of college, Malott signed with the Winnipeg organization in 2020 and made his NHL debut on March 20, 2022, against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Waterdown, Ontario native played four seasons for Cornell University (NCAA) in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), helping the Big Red to regular-season conference titles in 2018 and 2020 and served as team captain his senior year in 2019-20. In 114 career games played for Cornell, Malott finished with 53 points (24-29=53) and a plus-26 rating

The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow, March 27, at Ball Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN, the LA Kings App and ESPN LA App.