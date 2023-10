The LA Kings announced the following player transactions:

Defenseman Brandt Clarke and forwards Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte have been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The Kings will finish their 2023 preseason schedule tomorrow, October 7, against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio