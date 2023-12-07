LA Kings Holiday Ice

Transport into a Winter Hockeyland

HolidayIce_MainShowcaseTile_16x9 (1)

Get in the holiday spirit this season at LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola. In the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the LA Kings Holiday Ice brings a touch of winter magic to the cityscape. Looking for a fun winter activity or something to do before going to a LA Kings game? Look no further!

LA_Kings_Holiday_Ice_061

🗓️ Mark Your Calendars: Twinkling under the stars until December 31, LA Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. LIVE's Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015) invites you to make unforgettable holiday memories on the ice.

🍽️ Supper & Skate Delights: Elevate your skating experience with Supper & Skate at L.A. LIVE! Enjoy exclusive deals at select restaurants – Fleming’s, Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Patxi’s Pizza, Rock’N Fish, and Savoca. Present your skate session tickets before or after your on-ice adventures to savor special dining offers.

🎫 Special Perks for LA Kings Season Ticket Members: LA Kings Season Ticket Members enjoy an exclusive discount, making the holiday ice experience even more delightful.

LA_Kings_Holiday_Ice_035

⛸️ Skate Into the Holidays: For detailed information on hours, pricing, regulations, and exciting promotions, visit lakingsholidayice.com. Don't miss out on this festive tradition that promises to create magical moments and holiday joy for everyone.

LA_Kings_Holiday_Ice-86

