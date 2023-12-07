🗓️ Mark Your Calendars: Twinkling under the stars until December 31, LA Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. LIVE's Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015) invites you to make unforgettable holiday memories on the ice.

🍽️ Supper & Skate Delights: Elevate your skating experience with Supper & Skate at L.A. LIVE! Enjoy exclusive deals at select restaurants – Fleming’s, Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Patxi’s Pizza, Rock’N Fish, and Savoca. Present your skate session tickets before or after your on-ice adventures to savor special dining offers.

🎫 Special Perks for LA Kings Season Ticket Members: LA Kings Season Ticket Members enjoy an exclusive discount, making the holiday ice experience even more delightful.