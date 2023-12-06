The winter season has arrived, bringing with it the excitement of ice hockey! It's the perfect time for the entire family to don their favorite winter gear and support the LA Kings as they take to the rink. Whether you're embracing the winter chill or looking for cozy nighy at home, we've curated a fantastic array of activities to prepare you for the game and immerse you in the winter spirit.
LA Kings Winter Activities
Skating in a Winter Hockeyland ❄️
1. LA Kings Snowflakes
- Looking to be get into the holiday spirit and show off your fandom? Decorate your home or office space with LA Kings Snowflake cutouts today! With multiple options available here, it can snow even in Southern California!
2. Coloring Sheets
- Feed your child's creativity this holiday season! Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These works of art are made for the hockey or holiday enthusiasts alike.
3. Gift Tag
- This holiday season, elevate your gift-giving game with the LA Kings Gift Tags! Whether you're wrapping up tickets to a thrilling Kings game or surprising a loved one with a LA Kings Jersey, these tags add an extra dash of hockey magic to your presents. Click here to download!
3. Gingerbread Hockey Players
- Gear up for a festive twist on the classic gingerbread tradition! Gather your family, unleash your decorating skills, and create a team of delicious gingerbread athletes that are almost too cute to eat – almost! From gingerbread jerseys to candy stick hockey sticks, let your imagination skate free.
4. Matching Game
- We have the perfect game to teach your little ones about hockey! Peek there interest with this fun and educational game this winter break. Click here to download now!
5. LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola
- The cities most popular outdoor ice rink is back and open through December 31! Create lasting memories with your friends and family while skating around a christmas tree in the heart of Downtown LA. For more details, click here!
