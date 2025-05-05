LA Kings and General Manager Rob Blake Mutually Agree to Part Ways

The LA Kings and Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today by President Luc Robitaille. The search for a replacement will begin immediately.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the LA Kings and the passion he brought to his role,” said Robitaille. “Reaching this understanding wasn’t easy and I appreciate Rob’s partnership in always working toward what is best for the Kings. Rob deserves a great deal of credit and respect for elevating us to where we are today. He has been an important part of the Kings and will always be appreciated for what he has meant to this franchise.”

Robitaille will be available to media on Tuesday, May 6 at 2 p.m. in the LA Kings conference room at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

During his eight years as General Manager, Blake guided the Kings to a 309-238-71 regular-season record (.557 PTS%) and clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times over his tenure.